Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Wildlife expert identifies Sullivan’s Pond goose likely responsible for attacking woman

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2019 11:43 am
Updated November 7, 2019 11:44 am
Sullivan’s Pond geese rounded up early after attack on senior
If you’re walking through Sullivan’s Pond you may notice something is missing. The geese have been rounded up and taken to their winter home a month earlier than normal. As Jesse Thomas reports, there have been complaints the geese are being aggressive with people in the park.

The woman in charge of a rehabilitation centre for wild animals in Nova Scotia says she has identified the aggressive goose that was likely responsible for an unprovoked attack on an 87-year-old Halifax-area woman.

Hope Swinimer, director of Hope for Wildlife, says the bird was among nine resident geese that were removed from Sullivan’s Pond in downtown Dartmouth and brought to the centre in Seaforth earlier this week – a seasonal move that usually takes place in December.

READ MORE: Sullivan’s Pond geese take an early winter time-out after reported aggressive behaviour

They were moved a month early this year after Willow Webb, who uses a walker, was knocked to the ground and pecked by some of the geese on Oct. 25, leaving her with a broken pelvis and elbow.

Swinimer says in the last few days she has noticed that one of the snow-white birds appears to have taken on the role of lead protector of the flock – but she says he may be taking the task a little too seriously.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, the suspect goose was among four new birds added to the existing flock, which long ago became a beloved symbol of the community on the east side of Halifax harbour.

Sillivans Pond geese return
Sillivans Pond geese return

Swinimer says the rogue goose may be separated from the group, but the final decision on its fate rests with municipal staff.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaCanadaDartmouthHalifax HarbourGeeseHope for WildlifeHope SwinimerSullivan's PondSullivan's Pond GeeseAggressive GeeseSullivan's Pond GooseWillow Webb
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.