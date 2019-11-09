Remembrance Day 2019: What’s closed, where to honour vets in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

Although many provinces in Canada take a day off on Nov. 11, Ontario does not recognize Remembrance Day as a statutory holiday.

However, not everything in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara will be open or have regular hours on Monday.

Federal and provincial government offices will be closed on Monday, but all city offices and services will be open as usual on Remembrance Day.

The Provincial Offences Offices will be closed on Monday.

Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) buses will operate as normal on Monday and will offer free rides to veterans in uniform to and from Remembrance Day services in the city.

Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, CIBC and BMO, will be open but at reduced hours. TD Canada Trust branches will be closed.

Canada Post is also taking the day off — there will be no regular collection or delivery of mail.

Malls, grocery stores, schools and post-secondary institutions, as well as the LCBO and Beer Store are all open. However, LCBO stores will not open until noon.

Remembrance Day Services

Hamilton

On Monday morning there are eight different Remembrance Day services across the city. All have similar start times in and around 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Gore Park at the Cenotaph in Veterans’ Place from

Ancaster Old Town Hall

Dundas Cenotaph at the Dundas Lions Memorial Community Centre

Royal Canadian Legion on Lynden Road

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum

Royal Canadian Legion on Limeridge Road

Stoney Creek Cenotaph at King Street & Highway 8

Royal Canadian Legion on Hamilton Street in Waterdown

Burlington

Burlington’s Remembrance Day schedule includes an early service at the Naval Ships Memorial Monument in Spencer Smith Park, an 11 a.m. service at the Cenotaph and a parade which starts and ends at Central Public School.

Niagara Falls

A public Remembrance Day Service will be held in Niagara Falls on Monday at the Gale Centre, 5152 Thorold Stone Road. The service starts at 10:45 a.m.

St. Catharines

Remembrance Day ceremonies start at 10:15 a.m. in St. Catharines when veterans lay wreaths at the Honour Rolls, Watson Memorial and the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 24 Cenotaph. Veterans will then march through the downtown and ending service at the Cenotaph in Memorial Park at 11 a.m.