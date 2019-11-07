Remembrance Day in Regina: What’s open, what’s closed

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina is reminding residents what will be opened and what will be closed on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11.

All civic offices will be closed. Riverside Memorial Park and Regina cemetery offices will be closed, but gates will open at 8 a.m.

The North West Leisure Centre and the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will be open from 12 to 6 p.m., the Lawson Aquatic Centre and Fieldhouse is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre is closed.

Public skating will be available at Jack Hamilton Arena from 2 to 4 p.m.

Regina Transit will offer the same service as Sunday – the same routes and schedules.

However, their information centre and RideLine will be closed.

Paratransit will operate 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking meter will not be in effect.

Garbage and recycling collection will be picked up as usual.

The landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Entry gates close at 5:15 p.m.