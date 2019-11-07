OPP seeking 3 people of interest after report of violent Pembroke break-and-enter

Send this page to someone via email

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP are looking for three men following what police say was a planned break-in and assault at a Pembroke home.

OPP say the reported break-in occurred at a home on Christie Street just after midnight on Oct. 26.

According to an OPP news release, three men forced their way into a home, allegedly brandishing a firearm and an “edged weapon.” Police say one of the residents of the home was seriously injured during an assault with the edged weapon.

The three men are still at large.

Police believe they are all in their 20s or 30s. One man is described as about five feet six inches tall with a round face and some facial hair. He was wearing a ball cap at the time of the alleged incident, according to police.

The second man is described as having short brown hair and wearing a black jacket, police say.

Police describe the third man as six feet tall and bald.

Police say an older model light grey or silver-coloured SUV may be associated with the three men.

OPP say they are not treating this incident as a random attack.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP’s crime unit at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke and Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.valleytips.ca.