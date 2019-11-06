Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets’ Bryan Little suffered brain bleed during game hit to the head

By Brittany Greenslade Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 10:12 pm
Winnipeg Jets' Bryan Little (18) is helped after getting hit in the head with the puck against the New Jersey Devils during third period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade.
Winnipeg Jets’ Bryan Little remains in hospital under doctors’ care after taking a devastating puck to the head during Tuesday night’s game against the New Jersey Devils.

Global News has learned Little suffered a brain bleed during the errant slap shot and is under observation by doctors in the neurological unit at Health Sciences Centre.

The Jets said Wednesday Little was taken to St. Boniface hospital before being transferred to HSC, where he remains.

Story continues below advertisement

The 31-year-old forward was struck by a shot from teammate Nikolaj Ehlers in the third period of the game.

Winnipeg Jets’ trainers immediately took to the ice to remove Little’s helmet. Fans could see blood on the ice while Little leaned over with his hand held against his head.

The Jets said he received between 25-30 stitches near his ear to close a laceration from the hit.

However, after being assessed by doctors, Little was found to have bleeding in his brain.

After dealing with the bleed and injuries, the Jets’ forward will need to be put through concussion protocol.

Story continues below advertisement

Little’s injury piles on the bad news. The 31-year-old has only recently returned to playing after being off for nine games after suffering a concussion earlier in the season.

Head coach Paul Maurice is expected to speak further after Jets practice Thursday morning.

Winnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsBryan Littlewinnipeg nhl
