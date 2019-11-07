Rick Zamperin: NBA sides with Kawhi Leonard, but can they continue to do so?

Send this page to someone via email

Does the NBA have a problem with so-called load management?

The phrase gained popularity when superstar Kawhi Leonard played just 60 of 82 regular-season games for the Toronto Raptors last season.

Leonard, who lead the Raptors to their first NBA championship just a few months ago, appears to be at it again.

He sat out Wednesday night’s nationally televised game against Giannis Antetokuonmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks with a knee injury.

The decision created a firestorm on social media, but the league sided with Leonard and the Clippers, saying that Kawhi is not healthy enough to suit up in back-to-back games.

The Clippers host the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday night and Leonard, who signed a 3-year, $103-million contract with L.A. over the summer, is expected to hit the floor for that game.

Leonard is missing his second straight back-to-back game tonight vs. Bucks — which happened to also be a national TV game. He sat back-to-back last week against Jazz on national TV. Clippers have worked closely with NBA, sharing required medical information on Leonard's knee. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 6, 2019

Leonard has sat out one other game so far this season, on Oct. 30 versus the Utah Jazz — another nationally televised game — and played the following night against the San Antonio Spurs.

The NBA adopted a new rule, starting in the 2017-18 season, that prohibits teams “from resting healthy players for any high-profile, nationally televised game” and violators would be fined $100,000.

After watching how dominating a well-rested Leonard was in the playoffs last season, how can you blame the Clippers for wanting to take the same, cautious approach with Leonard?

But when the league’s best players are resting during nationally televised games, that hurts the NBA from an exposure and credibility standpoint.

Forcing an injured player to play isn’t the right answer, either.

One thing is for certain: the NBA is between a rock and a hard place.