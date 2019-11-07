Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Blogs

Rick Zamperin: NBA sides with Kawhi Leonard, but can they continue to do so?

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 7, 2019 6:00 am
Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard looks at the scoreboard during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game Golden State Warriors on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in San Francisco.
Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard looks at the scoreboard during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game Golden State Warriors on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in San Francisco. AP Photo/Ben Margot

Does the NBA have a problem with so-called load management?

The phrase gained popularity when superstar Kawhi Leonard played just 60 of 82 regular-season games for the Toronto Raptors last season.

Leonard, who lead the Raptors to their first NBA championship just a few months ago, appears to be at it again.

He sat out Wednesday night’s nationally televised game against Giannis Antetokuonmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks with a knee injury.

READ MORE: Kawhi Leonard given hero’s welcome in return to Canada as Clippers fall to Mavs in Vancouver

The decision created a firestorm on social media, but the league sided with Leonard and the Clippers, saying that Kawhi is not healthy enough to suit up in back-to-back games.

The Clippers host the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday night and Leonard, who signed a 3-year, $103-million contract with L.A. over the summer, is expected to hit the floor for that game.

Story continues below advertisement

Leonard has sat out one other game so far this season, on Oct. 30 versus the Utah Jazz — another nationally televised game — and played the following night against the San Antonio Spurs.

The NBA adopted a new rule, starting in the 2017-18 season, that prohibits teams “from resting healthy players for any high-profile, nationally televised game” and violators would be fined $100,000.

After watching how dominating a well-rested Leonard was in the playoffs last season, how can you blame the Clippers for wanting to take the same, cautious approach with Leonard?

Up close and personal with the Toronto Raptors Championship Ring
Up close and personal with the Toronto Raptors Championship Ring

But when the league’s best players are resting during nationally televised games, that hurts the NBA from an exposure and credibility standpoint.

Story continues below advertisement

Forcing an injured player to play isn’t the right answer, either.

One thing is for certain: the NBA is between a rock and a hard place.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto RaptorsNBAKawhi LeonardNational Basketball AssociationMilwaukee BucksSan Antonio SpursL.A. ClippersPortland Trail BlazersLoad Management
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.