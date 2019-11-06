Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Support for multi-purpose hub for marginalized communities widespread, Hamilton politicians hear

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 6, 2019 5:48 pm
.
. Ken Mann / Global News

The city is working towards the potential creation of a safe space for diverse and marginalized communities.

Hamilton politicians have approved a motion, presented by Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann, to investigate a multi-purpose hub that would fill a gap in programming and services for groups targeted by hate-based violence.

READ MORE: Hamilton to host anti-racism conference, thanks to federal funds

Nann says “fundamentally it’s about centering the margins,” and more than a dozen residents spoke to councillors in support of the motion on Wednesday afternoon at city hall.

The speakers ranged from representatives of the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion and members of the LGBTQ2 community to Environment Hamilton and Hamilton ACORN, a tenant rights advocacy organization.

READ MORE: Hamilton has highest rate of police-reported hate crime in Canada: StatsCan

Lika Miklos, representing the LGBTQ2 community, says, “we need a space to feel safe and call home.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jyssica Russell of Speqtrum Hamilton adds that, “a hub with many communities under one roof would allow for collaboration, for learning and connected supports for those of us experiencing multiple oppressions.”

READ MORE: Police arrest 40-year-old man in Hamilton hate graffiti investigation

Environment Hamilton Executive Director Linda Lukasik says while she can’t speak for the marginalized and diverse communities, their feelings about the need for a safe space need to be heard, saying, “listen to those voices.”

City staff have been asked to report back next spring with a business case for creating a hub, including viable locations, possible funding sources and a multi-year operating plan.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton city councilHamilton LGBTQ2Hamilton diversityHamilton hate crimesmarginalized communitiesdiverse communitiesWard 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.