Support for multi-purpose hub for marginalized communities widespread, Hamilton politicians hear

The city is working towards the potential creation of a safe space for diverse and marginalized communities.

Hamilton politicians have approved a motion, presented by Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann, to investigate a multi-purpose hub that would fill a gap in programming and services for groups targeted by hate-based violence.

Nann says “fundamentally it’s about centering the margins,” and more than a dozen residents spoke to councillors in support of the motion on Wednesday afternoon at city hall.

The speakers ranged from representatives of the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion and members of the LGBTQ2 community to Environment Hamilton and Hamilton ACORN, a tenant rights advocacy organization.

Lika Miklos, representing the LGBTQ2 community, says, “we need a space to feel safe and call home.”

Jyssica Russell of Speqtrum Hamilton adds that, “a hub with many communities under one roof would allow for collaboration, for learning and connected supports for those of us experiencing multiple oppressions.”

Environment Hamilton Executive Director Linda Lukasik says while she can’t speak for the marginalized and diverse communities, their feelings about the need for a safe space need to be heard, saying, “listen to those voices.”

City staff have been asked to report back next spring with a business case for creating a hub, including viable locations, possible funding sources and a multi-year operating plan.