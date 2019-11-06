Snow squall warning issued for London and surrounding areas: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

London is preparing for its first hit of snow this season.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for London and all of Middlesex County.

The advisory was issued just after 3:10 p.m. Wednesday as a snow squall watch. A snow squall warning is also in effect for Western Middlesex County.

The national weather agency says snow squalls are expected to develop off Georgian Bay and Lake Huron late Thursday morning and continue through Friday afternoon.

Monica Vaswani, a severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the most intense bands will likely take place Thursday night with conditions slowly improving Friday.

“(London) could potentially see 5 to 10 centimetres of snow (on Thursday), it’s not out of the question.”

Londoners could see a total snowfall accumulation of 20 to 30 cm by Friday morning, according to the advisory.

There’s a chance that the city will be covered in snow on Remembrance Day, according to Vaswani.

“Remembrance Day being Monday, it does look like another lake effect event will set up, so you’ll likely see very similar conditions with northerly winds and snow squalls.”

Vaswani is advising drivers to avoid the road for unnecessary travel due to the risks involved with poor visibility.

“Visibility can reduce very quickly. You can go from sunny skies to visibility less than 200 metres in front of you.”

Londoners should expect strong winds and possible road closures in the next few days, according to Environment Canada.

