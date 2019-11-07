Menu

Canada

Guelph Fire to distribute 306 smoke/carbon monoxide alarms to vulnerable residents

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 7, 2019 9:10 am
The Guelph Fire Department has received 306 combination smoke/carbon monoxide (CO) alarms from Enbridge Gas and will be handing them out to individuals in the community who are considered vulnerable.

The partnership was announced during a news conference on Tuesday as part of Enbridge’s Project Zero campaign that is providing over 9,100 alarms this year to 40 Ontario municipalities.

READ MORE: What you need to know about carbon monoxide poisoning

Since 2009, Enbridge has given over 44,000 alarms to Ontario fire departments.

Guelph Fire said they will distribute the smoke and CO alarms to certain residents such as seniors, those with financial challenges, and individuals living with a disability.

Recipients will be selected by the fire department, which is working with the City of Guelph and community outreach organizations.

Carbon monoxide is a toxic, invisible, tasteless and odourless gas.

More than 65 per cent of injuries and death from CO poisoning occur in the home, according to the Ontario Fire Marshal.

“Carbon monoxide is known as the ‘silent killer’ for a reason,” Murray Costello with Enbridge Gas said in a statement.

“We know that the best way to avoid carbon monoxide exposure is to eliminate it at the source by properly maintaining fuel-burning equipment and that the alarms are a critical second line of defence.”

Guelph Fire is also offering tips to the community to make sure they’re not at risk.

Residents are encouraged to clean fuel-burning appliances, chimneys and vents annually, and check that outdoor vents are not blocked.

READ MORE: Inadequate ventilation likely caused Winnipeg carbon monoxide incident that sent 46 to hospital

They’re also urging residents to only use barbecues and generators outside and away from all doors, vents, windows and other openings.

Symptoms of CO exposure are flu-like and include headache, nausea, dizziness and confusion.

More tips and information can be found on the city’s website.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
