All victims of Winnipeg hotel carbon monoxide poisoning discharged from hospital

All the victims of carbon monoxide poisoning at a Winnipeg hotel Tuesday have been discharged from local hospitals.

Forty-six people were taken to hospital Tuesday morning after a carbon monoxide leak at the Super 8 hotel on Portage Avenue. Fifty-two were evacuated from the hotel.

Fifteen of those people were considered to be in critical condition due to the levels of carbon monoxide in their systems, said Fire Chief John Lane.

READ MORE: 46 people taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

“None of the patients were requiring resuscitation, none were intubated …. [but] their carbon monoxide levels were such that they were in the critical category,” said Lane.

As of Wednesday morning, no one was left waiting in hospital.

“There were no admissions and everyone has been discharged,” said a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

The WRHA said they may provide a final update later Wednesday.

WATCH: Family set to stay at Winnipeg hotel that experienced carbon monoxide leak say they were not notified

There has still been no official word on what caused the leak. Customers were let back into the hotel at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

One couple said they weren’t told by the hotel before they got there about the emergency.

“I’m kind of thinking that they would sort of, want to… give a heads up, sort of thing,” they said.

“Now we have to find a new place.”

Officials said the hotel had recently passed a fire and safety inspection. Global News has asked for a copy of that report.