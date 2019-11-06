Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Charges dropped against Amy Fee, Ontario MPP and deputy house leader: lawyer

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 12:31 pm
Updated November 6, 2019 12:39 pm
Amy Fee is seen in an undated photo.
Amy Fee is seen in an undated photo. Legislative Assembly of Ontario

Assault charges have been dropped against Progressive Conservative MP Amy Fee, according to her lawyer Brennan Smart.

He confirmed to Global News that his client, Ontario’s deputy government house leader, had entered a common law peace bond.

READ MORE: Amy Fee, Ontario MPP and deputy house leader, facing assault with a weapon charge

“I can confirm that all criminal charges were withdrawn by the crown today,” Smart told Global News.  “Amy Fee entered a common law peace bond.   There was no admission of wrongdoing on her part.”

Multiple sources told Global News that the Kitchener South-Hespeler MP had been charged with assault with a weapon.

The charges were related to two alleged domestic incidents at Fee’s home in Kitchener.

Story continues below advertisement

Fee and her husband have four children together, two of whom have autism.

The couple are currently going through a divorce.

Fee was elected as the MPP for the new riding of Kitchener South—Hespeler in June 2018. In addition to her role as deputy government house leader, Fee serves as the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services (with a focus on children and autism).

*With files from Global News’ Travis Dhanraj

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Doug FordOntario governmentKitchener newsKitchener South-HespelerAmy FeeAmy Fee Kitchener South—HespelerAmy fee assault husbandAmy fee chargedAmy fee charges droppedAmy fee scandal
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.