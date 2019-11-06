Charges dropped against Amy Fee, Ontario MPP and deputy house leader: lawyer

Send this page to someone via email

Assault charges have been dropped against Progressive Conservative MP Amy Fee, according to her lawyer Brennan Smart.

He confirmed to Global News that his client, Ontario’s deputy government house leader, had entered a common law peace bond.

“I can confirm that all criminal charges were withdrawn by the crown today,” Smart told Global News. “Amy Fee entered a common law peace bond. There was no admission of wrongdoing on her part.”

Multiple sources told Global News that the Kitchener South-Hespeler MP had been charged with assault with a weapon.

The charges were related to two alleged domestic incidents at Fee’s home in Kitchener.

Fee and her husband have four children together, two of whom have autism.

The couple are currently going through a divorce.

Fee was elected as the MPP for the new riding of Kitchener South—Hespeler in June 2018. In addition to her role as deputy government house leader, Fee serves as the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services (with a focus on children and autism).

*With files from Global News’ Travis Dhanraj