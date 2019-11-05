Massive lot of ‘Suits’ props up for auction in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Three giant warehouses in the production area of Toronto’s Downsview Park are filled with props, furniture and clothing from Suits and are set to be sold.

“It’s really a massive undertaking,” said Jamie Jamieson from 403auction.com.

Suits was a hit television show filmed in Toronto for nine seasons. Now that production has wrapped, everything on set is going up for public auction.

The clothing used by the character Harvey Spencer is high end, such as his Tom Ford suit worth over $4,000.

“The film company bought the best of everything,” said Jamieson.

The show also made a star of Meghan Markle before she became the Duchess of Sussex. Markle had a staring role and met Prince Harry when he was in Toronto promoting the Invictus games in 2016.

However, no items connected to Markle have been included in the online auction.

Organizers of the auction said all of her character’s clothing and props have been put aside for now.

If you wish to dress like the character of Donna Paulson, there are pricey options available.

“A Victoria Beckham dress came from Holt Renfrew with a $4,000 price tag,” said Jamieson.

The auction launched Tuesday and will run until next Tuesday. There are no reserves on the items.