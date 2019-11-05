Menu

Entertainment

Massive lot of ‘Suits’ props up for auction in Toronto

By Tom Hayes Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 7:57 pm
Updated November 5, 2019 8:02 pm
Public auction to clear the set of ‘Suits’
WATCH ABOVE: The television show Suits filmed in Toronto for nine years. An online auction has started to sell items such as props and clothing. Tom Hayes has more.

Three giant warehouses in the production area of Toronto’s Downsview Park are filled with props, furniture and clothing from Suits and are set to be sold.

“It’s really a massive undertaking,” said Jamie Jamieson from 403auction.com.

Suits was a hit television show filmed in Toronto for nine seasons. Now that production has wrapped, everything on set is going up for public auction.

READ MORE: ‘Suits’ to end after Season 9

The clothing used by the character Harvey Spencer is high end, such as his Tom Ford suit worth over $4,000.

“The film company bought the best of everything,” said Jamieson.

The show also made a star of Meghan Markle before she became the Duchess of Sussex. Markle had a staring role and met Prince Harry when he was in Toronto promoting the Invictus games in 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

However, no items connected to Markle have been included in the online auction.

Gina Torres Talks ‘Suits’ Spinoff ‘Pearson’

Organizers of the auction said all of her character’s clothing and props have been put aside for now.

If you wish to dress like the character of Donna Paulson, there are pricey options available.

“A Victoria Beckham dress came from Holt Renfrew with a $4,000 price tag,” said Jamieson.

The auction launched Tuesday and will run until next Tuesday. There are no reserves on the items.

Downsview Park, Suits, Suits auction, Suits auction Toronto, Suits Toronto, Toronto television industry
