Sam Gagner latest player to get shot with Edmonton Oilers’ stars

Send this page to someone via email

Only a month into the NHL regular season, Sam Gagner has already played a variety of roles with the Edmonton Oilers.

He started the year in the minors before being recalled on Oct. 19. He’s been used on several different lines. When the Oilers host St. Louis on Wednesday, he’ll be on the top line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

READ MORE: Coyotes earn overtime win over Edmonton Oilers

“I’m sure it’ll change again,” Gagner said. “I focus on what I can control.

“I don’t think I’ve taken a step back once this year in terms of my work ethic or my habits or my attitude.” Tweet This

Gagner played part of Monday’s game against Arizona on that line. They didn’t score but did apply some pressure as the Oilers pushed for the tying goal.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m just trying to play hard on both sides of the puck and drive the play into the offensive zone,” Gagner said. “I think I’ve done a pretty good job of that.

“Obviously, you have to find ways to produce, especially playing with those two.” Tweet This

“He makes plays. Those guys need someone that can make some plays with them. He jumped in there (Monday against Arizona) and started making some plays,” said Oilers head coach Dave Tippett, who also coached Gagner with the 2014-15 Coyotes.

“I’ve got a long history with Sam. He’s a player who can give you spurts like that.”

Gagner, who has one point in six games this season, said he won’t let being on a new line change the way he plays.

“I’ve played in a lot of different roles in my career,” he said. “I understand what makes me effective.

“I need to make sure I’m skating and winning races, being hard on pucks and winning battles.”

The rest of the Oilers lines at Tuesday’s practice were:

Neal- Nugent-Hopkins – Kassian

Jurco – Haas – Chiasson

Story continues below advertisement

Khaira – Cave – P. Russell

Granlund – Sheahan – Archibald

It looks like Oilers defenceman Joel Persson will be scratched against the Blues. He was benched in the second period against the Coyotes. Brandon Manning will draw in.