Dreary first period spells doom for Edmonton Oilers in Detroit

The Edmonton Oilers suffered their second straight loss Tuesday night, falling 3-1 to the Detroit Red Wings in Michigan.

The Red Wings scored two goals in 52 seconds just before the halfway point of the first period.

Wings forward Dylan Larkin walked in front and scored a power-play goal. Then Patrik Nemeth pounded a long slapshot past a screened Mikko Koskinen.

The Wings outshot the Oilers 13-5 in the period.

Koskinen made several good stops in the second period to hold the Oilers within two.

The Oilers finally applied pressure in the third and broke through with 7:12 left on Leon Draisaitl’s tenth goal of the season.

Detroit’s Andreas Athanasiou had a breakaway 20 seconds letter, but Koskinen stretched out to make a left leg save.

The Oilers went on a power play with 6:25 to go. Goaltender Jimmy Howard held strong in the Red Wings’ net to preserve the lead.

Wings defenceman Filip Hronek sealed it with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

The Oilers (8-4-1) will play in Columbus on Wednesday night.