Investigation into lead in Canada’s drinking water spurs calls for action across country

Send this page to someone via email

Across the country, politicians of all stripes are responding to a massive, year-long investigation that found hundreds of thousands of Canadians could be consuming tap water laced with high levels of lead.

Federal opposition parties called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to take a stronger leadership role to help municipalities address the issue of removing lead service lines — pipes connecting homes and apartment buildings to water mains — that are the main sources of lead contamination.

WATCH: Is Canada’s tap water safe? Thousands of test results show high lead levels across the country

6:49 The secrets of Canada’s tap water, explained The secrets of Canada’s tap water, explained

“This is shocking, but unfortunately not surprising with the lack of funding for municipalities to update their aging infrastructure from past Conservative and Liberal governments,” said NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

“This situation is not normal and Trudeau’s Liberals must play a role of leadership and must work with provinces and municipalities to fix it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Matt Jeneroux, Conservative infrastructure critic, said that Trudeau’s government needs to work with provincial governments and territories to tackle the underlying infrastructure issues.

“All Canadians deserve access to clean drinking water,” Jeneroux said.

“Trudeau’s failure to work with provinces and territories has delayed critical infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges and vital water and wastewater projects from getting funded and built.”

The investigation by more than 120 journalists from nine universities and 10 media organizations, including Global News, the Toronto Star and the Institute for Investigative Journalism at Concordia University in Montreal, collected test results that measured exposure to lead in 11 cities.

Out of 12,000 tests since 2014, one-third — 33 per cent — exceeded the national safety guideline of five parts per billion (ppb).

WATCH: Drinking water at thousands of Ontario schools, daycares have dangerous lead levels

2:56 Tainted Water: Are the fountains safe? Tainted Water: Are the fountains safe?

Reporters also found that children in thousands of schools and daycares across Canada are likely being exposed to dangerous levels of lead in their drinking water and don’t know it, according to provincial studies and internal briefing materials obtained under freedom of information legislation.

Federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor declined a request for an interview. She said in a statement that “Canadians can continue to have confidence in the water they drink” and pointed to Health Canada’s decision to cut the guideline for acceptable lead levels in drinking water in half — to five ppb from 10 ppb.

Story continues below advertisement

“Water management in Canada is a shared responsibility, with provinces handling management, treatment and distribution and municipalities taking care of day-to-day operations. This means that provinces are mostly responsible for implementing these new guidelines, and fully meeting them may take time.”

Here’s how provincial governments have responded to the findings of the investigation:

Ontario

3:10 Investigation shows lead is a very real threat in Canadian water Investigation shows lead is a very real threat in Canadian water

Official Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath slammed Premier Doug Ford’s government after the reporting found 2,400 Ontario schools and daycares exceeded the current federal guideline for lead in drinking water — five ppb — in the past two years.

Around two dozen schools and daycares across Ontario reported samples higher than 1,000 ppb — a level experts say can immediately impact blood-lead levels in a child. Although the data is available on a provincial website, students, parents and teachers are not warned directly.

“It’s certainly frightening, for any parents who are watching this unfold about the quality of drinking water and the lead contamination that exists to varying levels at various schools,” Horwath said.

“The troubling piece is that this minister doesn’t think he has any responsibility to let parents know what is happening in schools and child care centres.”

READ MORE: Children in schools and daycares across Canada are exposed to unsafe water

Ontario Environment Minister Jeff Yurek said his office is reviewing whether to lower Ontario’s lead threshold from 10 parts per billion (ppb) to meet the current federal guideline.

Story continues below advertisement

“At the end of day I want to reiterate we have safe drinking water in the province of Ontario,” Yurek told reporters. “It’s one of the most robust reporting systems in the country.”

“Parents can go to the school and request the records of their water testing,” he said, adding the school boards should be responsible for relaying information about water tests to parents.

READ MORE: Do you have lead in your tap water? What you can do to find out in Ontario

In Toronto, city councillor Anthony Peruzza said he would ask Toronto Public Health to immediately post all testing results related to drinking water on the city’s website.

“The news reports are worrisome,” he said in a statement. “It’s important that our city takes the lead to make sure that our water is safe for Torontonian to use.”

Mayor John Tory reiterated that city’s water is safe and undergoes constant testing.

“We have given the advice to people in areas where there has been even a hint of a problem that they simply run the water for few seconds before using it. It’s going to virtually guarantee that the levels are negligible,” he told reporters Monday.

“But we’ve got to keep working on this by replacing the pipes that are ours and by encouraging city residents to replace their own pipes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec

6:51 ‘I don’t want citizens to be worried’: Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante insists water is safe to drink ‘I don’t want citizens to be worried’: Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante insists water is safe to drink

The Quebec government announced policy changes in October after reviewing data reported by Global News and its partners, revealing that many households in close to 100 cities across the province were exposed to dangerous levels of lead from their taps.

Premier François Legault said his government is planning to change how it tests drinking water following the results of the investigation. Currently, Quebec’s testing method requires flushing out taps for five minutes before taking a sample, which means it won’t accurately capture lead that has collected overnight in pipes that could be consumed by households when they turn on their taps in the morning.

“It doesn’t seem to me like it should be this complicated to do the [right] test,” Legault said Oct. 16.

“[Quebec Health Minister] Danielle McCann will ensure that municipalities everywhere will do tests correctly… as Health Canada recommends.”

READ MORE: Quebec says it will pay for daycares to test tap water for lead

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said her city would start removing lead pipes, both on the public and private side of property lines.

“Ultimately it’s not about the water, it’s about the water pipes which carries the lead,” Plante said.

“We have made a decision at the city of Montreal to take responsibility for the private part of the lead service lines.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city said it would spend over $500 million to pay for the public portion of the pipes while sending a bill worth thousands of dollars for the remainder of the replacement to owners to reimburse over 15 years.

Nova Scotia

4:54 Thousands of Nova Scotians at risk of lead exposure from wells Thousands of Nova Scotians at risk of lead exposure from wells

Opposition leaders in Nova Scotia called on the government to act on reducing the risk of lead exposure in private wells.

The NDP said the government should be providing well water tests for all Nova Scotians. A comprehensive test can cost $200.

“The real question is, is this a legitimate call on the public resources of the people of Nova Scotia,” Gary Burrill said. “In our view, the answer is yes. This is a public health issue.”

READ MORE: Thousands of Nova Scotians at risk of lead exposure from wells

PC Leader Tim Houston said the province should do a better job of tracking well-testing data.

“I think that would be a good use for technology and keeping a database,” he said. “And just reaching out to homeowners to say, look, the well at this home hasn’t been tested since whatever day.”

Environment Minister Gordon Wilson declined to comment on the investigation but said the Liberal government takes the quality of drinking water seriously and encouraged residents to test their wells every two years.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan

The NDP in Saskatchewan is calling for a provincial review after the investigation released Monday showed drinking water from some Regina, Saskatoon, and Moose Jaw homes were among the highest levels of lead-tainted water in the country.

“The levels of lead that were exposed in this report are really troubling,” NDP municipal relations critic Trent Wotherspoon said in the Saskatchewan legislature Monday.

“I think right now we need a full assessment in a very urgent way, a true picture of what we’re dealing with by way of the levels of lead within the water and what the sources of that lead is and then to work in partnership with municipalities to make sure that we have safe drinking water,” he urged.

READ MORE: Sask. NDP calls for more action following investigative report on lead-tainted water

Minister of Highways and Infrastructure Greg Ottenbreit dismissed the evidence gathered by Global News and its partners. Instead, he emphasized Saskatchewan water sources are safe and pointed the finger at municipalities and property owners.

“Over the years we’ve increased municipal revenue sharing with municipalities to make sure that they can have flexible funding that they can address issues like this,” said Ottenbreit.

He added that the Water Security Agency works closely with municipalities to monitor lead levels in water, but that it’s up to municipalities to address such issues.

Story continues below advertisement

Asked if the province would do more to help cities tackle the lead issue, he said not at this time.

READ MORE: How lead levels in 5 Canadian cities compared to those in Flint, Mich.

In response to the investigation, the City of Regina says it’s reviewing its Lead Service Connections program to make improvements. The city currently sends out letters to residents who have a city-owned lead service line, offering free water testing and filters for up to one year.

Pat Wilson, Regina’s director of water, waste and environmental services, said calls related to lead pipe concerns flooded the city on Monday after the investigative report came out.

“We are hoping that this story will help to bring some focus to it and we will see more residents call us,” Wilson said. “We are going to be continuing to add elements to our program as we go through — we come to council every year.”

— with files from Katelyn Wilson