Boil water notice issued for Carr’s Landing area in Lake Country

A boil water notice has been issued for the Carr’s Landing area in B.C.’s Central Okanagan.

The District of Lake Country shared the public service notice on Friday, saying it was effective immediately.

“Eastside Utilities and the Interior Health Authority recommend that customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice,” said the district.

However, the district said it’s a small, private water system, and that it’s not related to any District of Lake Country water system such as the nearby Coral Beach or Lake Pine water systems.

Water intended for drinking, washing fruit or vegetables, making juices, ice, or infant formulas, and for brushing teeth should be boiled for a minimum of one minute.

The advisory was issued for two reasons: distribution system integrity failure and excessive turbidity.

Distribution system integrity failure is described as storage tanks, pipes and other plumbing in the physical distribution have been compromised.

According to health officials, drinking water can be contaminated because the system has been damaged or lost pressure, backflow has occurred, or parts of the system are old and worn out.

The district said the boil water notice will be in place for a minimum of one week, with residents being alerted when conditions change.