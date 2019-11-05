Menu

City of Saskatoon to study posted speeds near Chief Mistawasis Bridge

By Kyle Benning Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 3:58 pm
Updated November 5, 2019 4:00 pm
Some city councillors said the speed limits along the roads leading to the bridge deter drivers from using it.
The City of Saskatoon is setting up a study to take a closer look at posted speeds and use of the Chief Mistawasis Bridge. Devon Latchuk / Global News

The City of Saskatoon’s transportation committee is going to take a closer look at the use of one of the city’s newest bridges.

At Monday’s meeting, the committee decided to launch a study on the Chief Mistawasis Bridge and its connected roadways.

The committee discussed a report at the meeting which showed about 9,900 vehicles used the bridge on a daily basis, making it the least-used crossing in the city.

Some city councillors said the speed limits along the roads leading to the bridge deter drivers from using it, while others noted it would be used more once the northeast section of the city has developed.

The study will take a closer look at the comparison of traffic volume as well as collisions with wildlife.

-With files from Nicole Stillger

