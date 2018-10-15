Teens caught racing on new Saskatoon bridge

Two teens will be without their vehicles for close to a month after they were caught racing on a new bridge in Saskatoon over the weekend.

Members of the Saskatoon police traffic unit caught the two teens going 134 km/h Saturday night on the Chief Mistiwasis Bridge.

The speed limit is 70 km/h.

They were each fined $1,160 dollars and had their vehicles impounded for 30 days.

Police also charged the pair with taking part in a contest of speed.