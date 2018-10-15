Traffic
Teens caught racing on new Saskatoon bridge

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Two teens were caught going almost double the speed limit Saturday night on the Chief Mistiwasis Bridge in Saskatoon.

Two teens will be without their vehicles for close to a month after they were caught racing on a new bridge in Saskatoon over the weekend.

Members of the Saskatoon police traffic unit caught the two teens going 134 km/h Saturday night on the Chief Mistiwasis Bridge.

The speed limit is 70 km/h.

They were each fined $1,160 dollars and had their vehicles impounded for 30 days.

Police also charged the pair with taking part in a contest of speed.

