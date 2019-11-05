Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Burns Lake RCMP investigate after needle reportedly found in Halloween candy

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 4:05 pm
Parents are being reminded to always check their kids' Halloween candy, after a needle was reportedly found in a treat in Burns Lake.
Parents are being reminded to always check their kids' Halloween candy, after a needle was reportedly found in a treat in Burns Lake. Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Burns Lake RCMP is investigating after a needle was allegedly discovered stuck into a piece of Halloween candy.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said a parent found the needle after their child asked them to check the candy.

READ MORE: Strathmore RCMP investigate tampered Halloween candy

Saunderson said it was the only such report from the Burns Lake area.

Local police advising parents and caregivers to be cautious of edibles during Halloween
Local police advising parents and caregivers to be cautious of edibles during Halloween

She said the child had visited several neighbourhoods while trick-or-treating, which created challenges for investigators to find out exactly where the candy had come from.

Saunderson called the report “very concerning,” and noted it as an example of why parents should always check all of their children’s Halloween candy.

READ MORE: Razor blades, cannabis gummies found in kids’ Halloween candy in Connecticut

Story continues below advertisement

“If something is opened or doesn’t look right, do not eat it, throw it away,” she said. “And if there’s some concern, immediately call the police.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Burns Lake RCMP at 250-692-7171.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPHalloweenHalloween Candyburns lakeTampered CandyTampered Halloween candyburns lake rcmpburns lake tampered candyneedle candyneedle halloween candy
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.