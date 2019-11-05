Burns Lake RCMP investigate after needle reportedly found in Halloween candy

Send this page to someone via email

Burns Lake RCMP is investigating after a needle was allegedly discovered stuck into a piece of Halloween candy.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said a parent found the needle after their child asked them to check the candy.

Saunderson said it was the only such report from the Burns Lake area.

She said the child had visited several neighbourhoods while trick-or-treating, which created challenges for investigators to find out exactly where the candy had come from.

Saunderson called the report “very concerning,” and noted it as an example of why parents should always check all of their children’s Halloween candy.

“If something is opened or doesn’t look right, do not eat it, throw it away,” she said. “And if there’s some concern, immediately call the police.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Burns Lake RCMP at 250-692-7171.