Relatives of a 29-year-old woman found dead in Thompson, Manitoba last month are asking anyone who has information on their loved one to come forward.

Mounties have previously said Bobbi Lynn Lee Moose had been staying with friends in the northern city in the weeks prior to her death.

They said family members dropped her off at the local Walmart store on Oct. 1 and her body was discovered Oct. 17.

Someone has the information we need to solve the murder of 29yo Bobbie Lynn Moose. If you know where she stayed in Thompson, what she was doing or even if you’ve heard something or think you saw her between Oct 1–17, call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers. Every tip is valuable. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/1BTGsMoWrY — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 5, 2019

