Man found dead in garage fire in Mississauga: police

Peel Regional Police say a man was found dead in a garage fire in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a call at 12:43 p.m. about a detached garage fire with reports of a person inside in the area of Arbor Road and Northhaven Drive.

Peel Paramedics said one other person suffered smoke inhalation.

It is currently unclear how the fire was started.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come.

1 patient with smoke inhalation, possible 1 more patient (not confirmed) 3 @Peel_Paramedics crews on scene, further Patient updates to follow @PeelPolice @MississaugaFES https://t.co/zoJIPdEV3y — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) November 5, 2019

UPDATE:

– Adult male has been located deceased within the garage.

– Anyone with information is asked to call 12 Division CIB or Crime Stoppers. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 5, 2019