Canada

Man found dead in garage fire in Mississauga: police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 1:55 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man was found dead in a garage fire in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a call at 12:43 p.m. about a detached garage fire with reports of a person inside in the area of Arbor Road and Northhaven Drive.

Peel Paramedics said one other person suffered smoke inhalation.

It is currently unclear how the fire was started.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional policepeel policeMississauga FireArbor RoadMississauga Fatal FireNorthhaven Drive
