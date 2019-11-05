Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Iconic Pointe-Claire village windmill damaged in windstorm

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 4:50 pm
Historic windmill broken
WATCH: Strong winds badly damaged the iconic Pointe-Claire windmill on Friday.

A violent windstorm that struck Quebec on Friday has left the iconic Pointe-Claire village windmill heavily damaged.

Two of the four blades now lay on the ground, after gusts of wind clocked at over 100 km/h battered the structure, which is more than 300 years old.

Dozens of roofing shingles also lay scattered throughout the parish property where the windmill is located.

Story continues below advertisement

The historical landmark dates back to 1709 and has been a feature of the West Island city.

The silhouette of the stone structure is a symbol of Pointe-Claire.

“It’s our Pointe-Claire logo. We want to take care of it,” Mayor John Belvedere said.

READ MORE: The Pioneer in Pointe-Claire can be demolished — Quebec Superior Court

While the city has been fighting for ownership of the building for years, it is not currently responsible for the windmill.

According to Belvedere, the windmill belongs to the St-Joachim church, but the Catholic diocese is in negotiations to purchase it.

The city says it hopes to acquire the historical landmark in the future, once the sale has gone through.

That would then leave the door open for the city to discuss the possibility of buying the windmill from the diocese.

Belvedere says he is confident a deal can be made.

“This is a great opportunity to continue these conversations,” he said.

“We have the willingness to really take care of it.”

Tweet This

St-Joachim Church could not be reached for comment, but the city told Global News it currently has no plans to repair the windmill.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s their problem right now,” Belvedere said.

“If we can take control of it and the land is ceded, then we can put our public funds into it, and we are willing to maintain the condition of it.”

READ MORE: Pointe-Claire residents irked by plans to chop down trees to build bus route

Declared a historical site in 1986, many Pointe-Claire residents want to see the landmark restored to its former glory.

“I was a bit sad. It’s a beautiful part of the village when we always walk by there,” local resident Sam Seawall said after hearing about the damage.

The news came as an unpleasant surprise to Pointe-Claire resident Debbie Webb.

“It’s quite shocking; I didn’t hear anything and I live right here in the village,” Webb said.

There are a total of 20 stone windmills similar to the one in Pointe-Claire left in the province, according to the Pointe-Claire Heritage Society.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MontrealPointe-ClaireWind stormJohn Belvederepointe-claire villageMontreal West IslandCity of Pointe-ClaireSt. Joachim ChurchPointe-Claire village windmillpointe-claire windmill
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.