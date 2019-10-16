Menu

Canada

The Pionnier in Pointe-Claire can be demolished: Quebec Superior Court

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 7:20 pm
The Pioneer bar in Pointe-Claire in May 2018.
The Pioneer bar in Pointe-Claire in May 2018. Global News

The former Pionnier Bar in Pointe-Claire can be demolished after all and condos can be built on the site, a provincial judge has ruled.

On Wednesday, Quebec Superior Court Judge Bernard Synnott rejected the injunction filed against the city of Pointe-Claire and the developer behind plans to build the condominiums.

The injunction was filed by citizen-led coalition The Heart of Pointe-Claire, who oppose the condo project.

The coalition has been trying to stop the project for more than a year.

READ MORE: Injunction halts Pioneer demolition in Pointe-Claire

The fight started when the city authorized Koebra Development Corporation to build condos on the site of the former bar.

People argued the Pionnier has historical value and shouldn’t be demolished.

The Heart of Pointe-Claire’s lawyer, Eric Oliver, argued that the city didn’t follow its own bylaws during the process.

Pointe-Claire mayor John Belvedere on future of the Pioneer bar and restaurant

Oliver says the city didn’t have an architect’s evaluation of how much it would cost to restore the Pionnier — which he says is a legal requirement when dealing with buildings of historical value in the Village.

“There was no evaluation of cost but they did have a report of an architect saying restoration was impossible and wouldn’t be able as a professional to recommend the restoration,” Oliver explained.

“In our opinion it did not suffice to meet the requisite of the bylaws but the court decided otherwise.”

READ MORE: Pointe-Claire approves re-designed condo plans for site of historic Pioneer bar

Judge Synnott said that he believed the city acted appropriately.

In a statement, Pointe-Claire mayor John Belvedere said: “it is important for us to make sure collective interests are protected; and this is what we have done, with complete transparency and respect for those involved, whether they are in favour of the project or not.”

Opponents of the project, meanwhile, would only say they’re evaluating their options.

“Obviously I think my clients are disappointed, but we will see what are the next steps, if any,” said Oliver.

The Heart of Pointe-Claire has 30 days to appeal the judgement.

TAGS
Quebec politicsPointe-ClaireJohn Belvederepointe-claire villageMontreal municipal politicsHeart of Pointe-ClairePointe-Claire condosPionnier BarPionnier Bar Pointe-Claire
