Crime

Man charged following alleged assault at Peterborough bar

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 11:51 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police have charged a man following an alleged attack at a local bar last month. Global News File

Police say officers have charged a man in connection with an alleged assault at a Peterborough bar in early October.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers and paramedics responded to a Hunter Street West bar on Oct. 10 around 1:15 a.m. after a man was reportedly struck in the head with a glass bottle.

Police say the alleged victim, who was taken to hospital, did not know the suspect.

READ MORE: ‘Irate’ man charged with assaulting Peterborough store employee, damaging property: police

A police investigation led to the identification of a suspect, and on Oct. 18, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Saturday, police say officers located the suspect at a Lansdowne Street West location, where he was placed under arrest.

Tyler James Smith, 25, of no fixed address, was charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 28.

