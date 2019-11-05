University of Guelph’s Ontario Veterinary College receives $11M donation

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph‘s Ontario Veterinary College has received the largest gift in its history.

Longtime university benefactors Kim and Stu Lang have donated $11 million to the college through their Angel Gabriel Foundation.

“We will transform the student experience and influence societal change while increasing our research capacity, enhancing our global reputation and training the next generation of veterinary leaders,” U of G president Franco Vaccarino said in a statement.

The college has big plans for the gift, but its main aim is to create the Kim and Stu Lang Community Healthcare Partnership Program.

The university said the program is meant to enhance and develop partnerships with humane societies, outreach organizations and social services agencies. It will also expand partnership opportunities in Indigenous communities, according to the school.

“This gift represents our love for animals and our desire that this program becomes a force for good in the world,” said Kim Lang.

The funding will also be invested in state-of-the-art technology, specialized graduate training, enhancements to clinical facilities, equipment and supplies.

Additionally, it will support a full-time veterinary director, an academic professorship, additional staff, student scholarships and training programs in community medicine.

Remy’s Fund, named for one of the Langs’ rescue dogs that received a life-saving cancer treatment at the college, will be created to subsidize medical care for animals.

The donation comes after the Langs provided $5 million to the Guelph Humane Society in September.

The Langs have provided over $50 million in donations to the university through their foundation, including $21 million for its business school and $10.5 million to the football team, which Stu Lang coached from 2010 to 2015.

