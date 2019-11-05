Menu

Entertainment

Angie Martinez injured in ‘severe’ car crash

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 10:23 am
Angie Martinez attends as WEtv celebrates the premieres of 'Growing Up Hip Hop New York' and 'Untold Stories of Hip Hop' on Aug. 19, 2019 in New York City.
Angie Martinez attends as WEtv celebrates the premieres of 'Growing Up Hip Hop New York' and 'Untold Stories of Hip Hop' on Aug. 19, 2019 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for WEtv

Veteran hip-hop DJ Angie Martinez was injured in a recent car crash.

The Power 105.1 host revealed on social media Monday that she suffered a fractured lumbar spine and shattered vertebrae.

Martinez said she will be taking an extended amount of time to recover.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato breaks silence in 1st interview since hospitalization

“I’ve always believed in angels and mine was with me the other morning. I was in a severe car accident and sustained a fractured lumbar and shattered vertebrae,” Martinez revealed.

“I’m recovering and will be for some time,” the 48-year-old radio personality shared. “But I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to do that.

“Wanted you all to hear it from me first and know that although this is a difficult time, I am in the best spirits possible and determined to be back and better than ever soon!” she added. “God bless and I deeply appreciate all love & prayers.”

Further details about the car crash in which Martinez was injured have not been released at this time.

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres to receive Carol Burnett Award at 2020 Golden Globes

Celebrities reached out to Martinez after she shared the news on Twitter.

Missy Elliott wrote: “I will most definitely keep you in prayer! Take your time! Love you Angie.”

John Legend said: “Get well, Angie!”

“Just glad you’re alive,” Gage tweeted to Martinez.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation wrote: “Praying for a speedy recovery @angiemartinez!”

This comes weeks after the premiere of WEtv’s interview series The Untold Stories of Hip-Hop, on which Martinez interviews stars such as Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, A$AP Rocky, Queen Latifah, DJ Khaled, Ja Rule, French Montana, Ice Cube and more.

