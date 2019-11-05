Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Car crashes into northeast Calgary school

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 10:04 am
Firefighters respond to Gobind Sarvar School on Westwinds Drive Northeast after a car crashed into the side of a building on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Firefighters respond to Gobind Sarvar School on Westwinds Drive Northeast after a car crashed into the side of the building on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. . Global News

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a northeast Calgary school on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Gobind Sarvar School in the 3700 block of Westwinds Drive Northeast just before 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters respond to Gobind Sarvar School on Westwinds Drive Northeast after a car crashed into the side of a building on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Firefighters respond to Gobind Sarvar School on Westwinds Drive Northeast after a car crashed into the side of the building on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Global News

Police said the vehicle hit another car before careening into the elementary school.

Story continues below advertisement

Two people were in the car at the time, but police said neither was injured.

 

READ MORE: Speed and alcohol possible factors in deadly northeast Calgary crash — police

Speed is being investigated as a potential factor, according to police.

Firefighters respond to Gobind Sarvar School on Westwinds Drive Northeast after a car crashed into the side of a building on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Firefighters respond to Gobind Sarvar School on Westwinds Drive Northeast after a car crashed into the side of the building on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Global News

READ MORE: Witness recalls fatal single-vehicle Calgary crash where car split in half

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary fire departmentCalgary TrafficCPSCalgary CrashSPEEDCFDCar into Buildingcar into schoolGobind SarvarGobind Sarvar SchoolWestwinds Drive
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.