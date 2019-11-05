Car crashes into northeast Calgary school

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a northeast Calgary school on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Gobind Sarvar School in the 3700 block of Westwinds Drive Northeast just before 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters respond to Gobind Sarvar School on Westwinds Drive Northeast after a car crashed into the side of the building on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Global News

Police said the vehicle hit another car before careening into the elementary school.

Two people were in the car at the time, but police said neither was injured.

Speed is being investigated as a potential factor, according to police.

