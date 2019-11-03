Menu

One dead after single-vehicle crash along Bow Bottom Trail

By Josh Ritchie Global News
Posted November 3, 2019 11:50 am
One vehicle lays in the grass along Bow Bottom Trail after a fatal single vehicle crash along that stretch of road Sunday morning.
One vehicle lays in the grass along Bow Bottom Trail after a fatal single vehicle crash along that stretch of road Sunday morning. Josh Ritchie/Global News

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Calgary Sunday morning.

Calgary police were called out to Bow Bottom Trail between 137 Avenue and 146 Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found a small white vehicle split in half after striking a light post on the east side of the road.

READ MORE: Driver killed in fatal crash on QEII Highway north of Calgary

The lone occupant of the vehicle died on scene.

Officials say excessive speed, as well as alcohol, aren’t being ruled out as possibilities in the crash.

The stretch of Bow Bottom Trail was closed for nearly 6 hours, but has since reopened.

