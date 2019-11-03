One dead after single-vehicle crash along Bow Bottom Trail

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Calgary Sunday morning.
Calgary police were called out to Bow Bottom Trail between 137 Avenue and 146 Avenue around 2:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, police found a small white vehicle split in half after striking a light post on the east side of the road.
The lone occupant of the vehicle died on scene.
Officials say excessive speed, as well as alcohol, aren’t being ruled out as possibilities in the crash.
The stretch of Bow Bottom Trail was closed for nearly 6 hours, but has since reopened.
