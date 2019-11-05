Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Fire erupts at popular market in Nigeria’s capital

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 5, 2019 7:40 am
Updated November 5, 2019 7:45 am
WATCH LIVE: Fire engulfs market buildings in Nigeria capital

 

Nigerian firefighters are trying to extinguish a fire at the Balogun market in central  Lagos.

Thick black smoke and flames are shooting from five-story buildings surrounding the market as fire trucks attempt to get access to the fire.

READ MORE: Fire burns Abbotsford laundromat

Residents have thrown what belongings they can from the buildings, and some on the rooftops used small buckets of water in an attempt to stop the spread of the fire Tuesday.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

-More to come

-With a file from Reuters.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
NigeriaLagosBalogun Ajeniya MarketBalogun Ajeniya Market fireLagos Market Firemarket firemarket fire NigeriaNigeria marketNigeria Market fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.