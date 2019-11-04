Menu

University of Northern B.C. faculty issue 72-hour strike notice

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 9:35 pm
The UNBC campus in Prince George.
The UNBC campus in Prince George. Geoff Hastings / Global News

Students at the University of Northern British Columbia are bracing for possible classroom disruptions, after the school’s faculty association served 72-hour strike notice on Monday.

UNBC faculty have been locked in negotiations since March 5, and argue that wages offered at the institution are not on par with other schools.

The faculty association says if it does not reach a deal by 7 a.m. on Thursday, its members will go on strike.

In a statement on its website, UNBC said the job action would affect its Prince George and Terrace campuses, along with the Wood Innovation and Design Centre.

It said it had also tabled a new offer to faculty Monday morning, and is waiting for the FA bargaining team to review it.

The school says it remains committed to a negotiated settlement.

Global News has requested further comment from both the school and the faculty association.

