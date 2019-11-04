University of Northern B.C. faculty issue 72-hour strike notice

Send this page to someone via email

Students at the University of Northern British Columbia are bracing for possible classroom disruptions, after the school’s faculty association served 72-hour strike notice on Monday.

UNBC faculty have been locked in negotiations since March 5, and argue that wages offered at the institution are not on par with other schools.

The faculty association says if it does not reach a deal by 7 a.m. on Thursday, its members will go on strike.

2:07 Sides remain far apart as Metro Vancouver transit strike grinds on Sides remain far apart as Metro Vancouver transit strike grinds on

In a statement on its website, UNBC said the job action would affect its Prince George and Terrace campuses, along with the Wood Innovation and Design Centre.

It said it had also tabled a new offer to faculty Monday morning, and is waiting for the FA bargaining team to review it.

Story continues below advertisement

The school says it remains committed to a negotiated settlement.

Global News has requested further comment from both the school and the faculty association.