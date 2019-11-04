Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Metro Vancouver transit strike: More SeaBus cancellations on Monday

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 12:23 pm
Updated November 4, 2019 12:24 pm
Sides remain far apart as Metro Vancouver transit strike grinds on
WATCH: Disruptions related to the transit workers strike in Metro Vancouver have been minimal so far, but there are concerns that could change later this week as the strike grinds on.

The Metro Vancouver transit strike continues Monday with more SeaBus cancellations.

The union representing 5,000 bus operators, SeaBus operators and maintenance workers says there are fewer spare buses, which could mean significant delays by Wednesday as the job action drags on.

Day 3 of Metro Vancouver transit strike

SeaBus trips have also been reduced as maintenance workers decline to take on any overtime work.

“We don’t want to inconvenience the public, but the company needs to understand: this system cannot continue to run on overtime,” Unifor Local 2200 president Mike Smith said. “We want to hire more people, but in order to get those people, we need to pay a fair and equitable wage for trades in Vancouver.”

The following six Monday sailings have been cancelled:

Story continues below advertisement

Lonsdale Quay
• 4:10 p.m.
• 6:20 p.m.
• 7:30 p.m.

Waterfront station
• 4:25 p.m.
• 6:35 p.m.
• 7:45 p.m.

The union began job action on Friday morning, saying CMBC is refusing to meet its demands for a new contract, including increased wages and better working conditions.

No new talks are planned, but CMBC president Michael McDaniel said Sunday that the offer on the table is a fair one.

READ MORE: Bus company head says pay cut would not help end Metro Vancouver transit strike

“The best way to stop the job action … is to get back to the table so we can actually finish this deal,” McDaniel said. “That’s what commuters want.”

— With files from Sean Boynton

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SeaBusMetro Vancouver transitCoast Mountain Bus CompanyVancouver transitmetro vancouver transit strikeUnifor Local 2200Vancouver busVancouver Bus StrikeSeaBus cancellationsVancouver SeaBus strikeVancouver transit strikeVancouver transit strike latestVancouver transit strike update
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.