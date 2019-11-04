Metro Vancouver transit strike: More SeaBus cancellations on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The Metro Vancouver transit strike continues Monday with more SeaBus cancellations.

The union representing 5,000 bus operators, SeaBus operators and maintenance workers says there are fewer spare buses, which could mean significant delays by Wednesday as the job action drags on.

SeaBus trips have also been reduced as maintenance workers decline to take on any overtime work.

“We don’t want to inconvenience the public, but the company needs to understand: this system cannot continue to run on overtime,” Unifor Local 2200 president Mike Smith said. “We want to hire more people, but in order to get those people, we need to pay a fair and equitable wage for trades in Vancouver.”

The following six Monday sailings have been cancelled:

Lonsdale Quay

• 4:10 p.m.

• 6:20 p.m.

• 7:30 p.m.

Waterfront station

• 4:25 p.m.

• 6:35 p.m.

• 7:45 p.m.

The union began job action on Friday morning, saying CMBC is refusing to meet its demands for a new contract, including increased wages and better working conditions.

No new talks are planned, but CMBC president Michael McDaniel said Sunday that the offer on the table is a fair one.

“The best way to stop the job action … is to get back to the table so we can actually finish this deal,” McDaniel said. “That’s what commuters want.”

— With files from Sean Boynton