Upwards of 20 cm of snow possible in parts of western Alberta

Parts of western Alberta could see upwards of 20 centimetres of snow by Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for parts of west-central Alberta on Monday. A low pressure system heading into western Alberta is expected to bring 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to affected areas by Tuesday evening, the weather agency said.

The highest accumulations of snow are expected in a band stretching from north of Grande Cache, southeast toward the Brazeau Dam, according to Environment Canada.

The snowstorm is expected to begin in the west, where Hinton, Grande Cache and areas southwest of Grande Prairie should expect 10 to 15 centimetres of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The weather system will head southeast toward the Edson region on Tuesday, where another 10 centimetres of snow is expected near Nordegg and Rocky Mountain House.

Snowfall warning issued for western Alberta. 10-20cm of snow possible across the region beginning tonight and will continue for much of Tuesday. Check local forecasts before travel on highways in the warned zone. #abstorm #abroads pic.twitter.com/1GGbf9jyma — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) November 4, 2019

Environment Canada warns the snow could lead to icy road conditions, particularly along Highways 16 and 40. The snow could also lead to poor visibility.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the snowfall warning read Monday.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.”

To keep up to date on the latest highway conditions, call 511 in Alberta or follow Alberta 511 on Twitter and online.

For a complete list of affected areas, visit Environment Canada’s website.

