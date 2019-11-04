RCMP looking for witnesses of fatal Perimeter Highway crash

Send this page to someone via email

Police want to speak to witnesses of a Perimeter Highway crash that killed a man last month.

A 19-year-old man from the RM of Rockwood was killed in the crash on the south Perimeter Highway at Brady Road on the morning of Oct. 25.

The initial police investigation determined a car travelling east on the Perimeter was hit by a semi headed in the same direction.

The impact of that collision pushed the car into another large truck.

Police said the 19-year-old was the only occupant of the car.

On Monday RCMP asked witnesses to the crash or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area between 8:50 a.m. and 9:10 a.m. to reach out to investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information should call the Headingley Traffic Services unit at 204-984-6913.

1:20 Province says Perimeter Highway near Brady Road will see significant upgrades in 2020 Province says Perimeter Highway near Brady Road will see significant upgrades in 2020