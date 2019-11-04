Elizabeth May steps down as leader of Green Party

Send this page to someone via email

Elizabeth May has stepped down as the leader of the Green Party of Canada, effective immediately.

Jo-Ann Roberts, the party’s deputy leader, will be the interim leader.

May, who had served as the leader of the party since 2006, made the announcement Monday. The 65-year-old told reporters she promised her daughter three years ago that the 2019 election would be her last as party leader — though not necessarily her last as a member of Parliament.

“I was working seven days a week. I only had one day off per month and sometimes I lost that day off,” she said.

“I don’t feel that I’m actually leaving,” May added, saying she intends to stay engaged in federal politics, particularly issues related to climate change.

May took aim at the climate policies of major federal parties during the news conference, saying there is no party that is equipped to handle the challenge.

“None of them seem to understand that we’re heading toward an abyss.” Tweet This

A formal leadership contest for May’s replacement will be held in October 2020.

“I want to encourage people who voted Green to get involved … speak up for what you want to see in the next Green Party leader of Canada,” May said.

Neither of the other two Green MPs elected last month — Jenica Atwin in Fredericton and Vancouver Island’s Paul Manly — were tapped for the interim job, ensuring they are eligible to seek the permanent job.

Atwin, however, told reporters she does not intend to seek the position.

In the meantime, Roberts, who is a former journalist, told reporters she is looking forward to taking on the task of interim leader.

Roberts added that the Greens are grateful for May’s contributions to the party.

“This is a woman who came in with a group of political activists and created a national party that could hold its own on the national stage,” she said.

“I know that Green Party members are forever grateful but I do believe Canadians are forever grateful.”

— With files from the Canadian Press