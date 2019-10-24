Menu

Canada

Greens leader Elizabeth May says next election not happening any time soon

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2019 2:27 pm
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May casts her vote at St. Elizabeth's Parish while in Sidney, B.C., on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May casts her vote at St. Elizabeth's Parish while in Sidney, B.C., on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Elizabeth May isn’t expecting another federal election any time soon.

The Green leader says she believes none of the parties that have the electoral muscle to pull the plug on the coming minority Parliament on a point of principle will be prepared to do so.

READ MORE: Green Party wins historic 3 seats in election dominated by climate change

In an interview, May says the Conservatives and NDP, in particular, need time to get ready for another trip to the polls.

Green Party performance doesn’t live up to expectations
Green Party performance doesn't live up to expectations

May says although she would again lead the Greens in the unlikely event of a snap election, it would not serve the interests of the party for her to helm another run four years from now.

READ MORE: May says Greens can make ‘significant contribution’ in minority parliament

While the party had anticipated more than the three seats it won Monday, May is heartened that over 50 Green candidates garnered at least 10 per cent of the vote in their ridings.

She says the party is in solid position to make future gains.

Federal Election 2019: Green Party Elizabeth May reacts to minority Liberal government
Federal Election 2019: Green Party Elizabeth May reacts to minority Liberal government
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
NDPFederal election 2019canada electionDecision CanadaGreen PartyElizabeth MayGreensminority government
