McMaster University to host 2019 OFSAA Football Bowl Series

McMaster University’s Ron Joyce Stadium will play host to the 2019 OFSAA Football Bowl Series.

The top high school football teams from school districts across Ontario will square off starting Nov. 26.

Sir Winston Churchill and Westmount meet on Thursday night in the Hamilton public high school championship game at Tim Hortons Field, with the winner advancing to the SOSSA (Southern Ontario Secondary School Athletics) title game and an entry into the Bowl Series.

Churchill head coach Kevin Harrison says the team is one win away from claiming the school’s first-ever city championship.

“This is a big deal for Churchill,” said Harrison. “Churchill has been in a few city championships, but not for a long time, and they have never won one so I let these kids know that they can make history and it’s something that they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives.”

Harrison says the team, and the Churchill community, came together following the tragic death of Devan Selvey on Oct. 7.

“This Churchill team brought a community together and that’s why it’s so special to be here,” said Harrison. “Right now our focus is on Thursday for the city championship and then whatever comes after that is a bonus.”

St. Thomas More and Cardinal Newman will play Friday night in the Hamilton Catholic high school championship game.