October storm contributes to Winnipeg’s year-end deficit, now at $9.4 million

Send this page to someone via email

The October storm has resulted in an additional $5 million added to this year’s deficit, the City of Winnipeg said Monday.

That deficit is now projected at $9.4 million.

READ MORE: Winnipeg declares state of emergency after devastating storm grips city

“The City of Winnipeg experienced significant storm conditions in October that left extensive damage and requires months of cleanup and recovery work,” said St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham, chair of the Standing Policy Committee on Finance.

“The substantial cost associated with the storm cleanup means there is a likelihood that the City will need to draw on the Financial Stabilization Reserve fund. The Financial Stabilization Reserve was established to compensate for scenarios like the one the City is now facing as a result of the storm.”

The city said it will ask the province for disaster financial assistance, should such a program become available, and that a report on the operational and financial impacts of the storm will be completed by January of 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

#DYK more than 3,000 tonnes of tree debris is estimated to have been collected as of Oct. 30. For information on tree removal, see: https://t.co/qZDHu0UIQ3 #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/pNfD7SGnxP — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) November 4, 2019

1:17 Winnipeg’s clean up of storm-damaged trees could take a year Winnipeg’s clean up of storm-damaged trees could take a year