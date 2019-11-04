Second vigil held for fatally stabbed toddler in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of Winnipegers gathered at a vigil on Pritchard Avenue held for 3-year-old Hunter Haze Straight Smith on Sunday, to remember the life of the toddler and to support his grieving family.

Hunter was taken off life support Saturday, after being in the hospital since October 30.

The toddler had been stabbed in his sleep in his home on Pritchard Avenue.

Police arrested Hunter’s mother’s former boyfriend, 33-year-old Daniel Jensen. He is facing charges of aggravated assault and attempted murder. Jensen is also charged with an earlier assault on the young child’s mother.

Jensen still remains in custody.

On Friday, police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said if Hunter dies, charges against Jensen may be changed.

“Certainly if an individual passes away as the result of an assault, we will look at upgrading charges,” he said.