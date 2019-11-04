Menu

Crime

Second vigil held for fatally stabbed toddler in Winnipeg

By Malika Karim Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 9:06 am
Police say they’ll look at upgrading charges if toddler taken off life-support
Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray speaks to media after family of stabbed three-year-old boy say the toddler will be taken off life-support.

Dozens of Winnipegers gathered at a vigil on Pritchard Avenue held for 3-year-old Hunter Haze Straight Smith on Sunday, to remember the life of the toddler and to support his grieving family.

Hunter was taken off life support Saturday, after being in the hospital since October 30.

The toddler had been stabbed in his sleep in his home on Pritchard Avenue.

READ MORE: Winnipeg toddler stabbed while he slept to be taken off life support: Family

Police arrested Hunter’s mother’s former boyfriend, 33-year-old Daniel Jensen. He is facing charges of aggravated assault and attempted murder. Jensen is also charged with an earlier assault on the young child’s mother.

Jensen still remains in custody.

READ MORE: Toddler stabbed in Winnipeg has died: family

On Friday, police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said if Hunter dies, charges against Jensen may be changed.

Story continues below advertisement

“Certainly if an individual passes away as the result of an assault, we will look at upgrading charges,” he said.

