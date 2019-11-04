The fifth annual ‘Souperbowl’ feeds appetites and inspires friendly competition

The fifth annual Souperbowl at the Soupateria in Penticton served 130 people hot soup, a sandwich, a slice of cake and a cup of coffee to wash it all down.

The competition, complete with guest judges, puts two chefs to the test, they each serve a soup and the clients who eat it get to cast their ballot for which one was their favourite. The annual event helps raise awareness for the soup kitchen ahead of their annual Toonie Campaign, which begins in late November and ends in December that helps raise funds for the meals the volunteers serve to people who need it the most.

“It’s about lifting our profile and getting people to meet this community that is part of our community, face to face because often they are treated as if they are invisible or a problem,” said Don Magille, Soupateria director.

The two chefs going head to head, Danielle Dorion from Block 300 Casual Steakhouse and Dan Prokosh from The Black Antler, and in the end it was Prokosh that won with his turkey dinner inspired soup.