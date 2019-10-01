Lethbridge Soup Kitchen celebrates 35 years

The Lethbridge Soup Kitchen Association is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

Tuesday marked the official birthday, and community members, volunteers, officials and partners were invited to share cake and stories from the first day in 1984.

It also marked the first day of a new partnership with Streets Alive. Together, the organizations will offer dinner service to hungry community members at 6 p.m. to round out the breakfasts and lunches already served almost every day.

Bill Ginther, executive director of the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen, said the collaboration is just one of the ways the facility is always growing and changing to meet the needs of the community.

“It’s actually quite amazing to me that we were able to start the evening meal on the same day we celebrated the 35th anniversary,” Ginther said.

“We’re just blessed beyond words that we’ve been able to do this so many years. We are blessed to have 700 plus volunteers. We have so many people give to us, so many companies and organizations. I’ve always said we want to work with local agencies and to do this with Streets Alive is great. We welcome them and we’re happy to share our facility and do what needs to be done as a team.”

Ginther said he sees how the resources impact people who come to the soup kitchen but hopes that someday services like this won’t be necessary.

“I wish we didn’t have to do it,” Ginther said.

“It’s one of those things that, if things were different in our society, we wouldn’t need to do this. But we do. And so as long as that is needed, we will step up and provide a safe, warm place and work on restoring the dignity of people wherever we can do so.”