Halifax announces Woodside Ferry will operate every 30 minutes

Halifax Transit announced that as of Monday its Woodside Ferry will operate every 30-minutes after mechanical issues with one of their vessels.

The Viola Desmond must undergo repairs as a result of undisclosed mechanical issues, the city said in a press release.

As a result of the repairs, the city said the vessel may remain out of service for several days.

Trips from the Woodside Ferry Terminal are now set to depart at :07 and :37 of every hour, while trips from the Halifax Ferry Terminal will depart at :22 and :52 of every hour.

Halifax Transit says they will issue an update when ferry service returns to normal.

