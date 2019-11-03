Halifax announces Woodside Ferry will operate every 30 minutes

Halifax Transit announced that as of Monday its Woodside Ferry will operate every 30-minutes after mechanical issues with one of their vessels.
The Viola Desmond must undergo repairs as a result of undisclosed mechanical issues, the city said in a press release.
READ MORE: Meet the celebrated ferry crew behind the Halifax Harbour rescue
As a result of the repairs, the city said the vessel may remain out of service for several days.
Trips from the Woodside Ferry Terminal are now set to depart at :07 and :37 of every hour, while trips from the Halifax Ferry Terminal will depart at :22 and :52 of every hour.
Halifax Transit says they will issue an update when ferry service returns to normal.
COMMENTS