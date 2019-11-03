Fallen paramedic Leigh Schroeder remembered at Regina memorial

Under a light afternoon snowfall, hundreds of paramedics, firefighters and police officers lined the entry road to Regina’s Living Hope Alliance Church.

Dressed in their finest uniforms, they raised their arms in salute as the body of Leigh Schroeder was carried by in an ambulance to the Church doors.

A procession of first responders carries the body of Leigh Schroeder, a paramedic who passed away in the line of duty, towards a memorial service at the Living Hope Alliance Church in Regina. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

Leigh, a 28-year-old paramedic, died in the line of duty while responding to a call near Beauval last weekend. His life was celebrated and remembered Sunday in front of family, friends and fellow first responders.

“Our Leigh would have been overwhelmed with your kindness,” said Leigh’s mother Gwendolyn Schroeder through tears as she and Leigh’s father Rudy thanked the several-hundred person strong congregation for joining them. “As we begin a new chapter in our lives, we will not forget you, but we will begin each day opening our hands, hearts and minds, letting love find us and grace shine in.”

Leigh, who worked with the Meadow Lake EMS unit, was travelling north on Highway 155 when his ambulance collided with a truck. Twelve-year-old Jerome Coulineur and one-year-old Kinzey Iron-Couillonneur were riding in the truck and also passed away in the collision.

Delivering his eulogy, Leigh’s older brother Ryan recalled fond memories teaching his younger sibling how to catch a baseball, and drive stick. He also highlighted his brother’s penchant to serve others.

“I think you figured out from an early age that the life you would choose wouldn’t have you as the focal point,” Ryan Schroeder said. “I’ll miss you, little brother.”

A tribute to Schroeder by a group of his friends revealed his commitment to faith, friendship and hard work.

“He was the kind of a friend who would come on our ski trip even though he didn’t snowboard or ski. Leigh was dependable. He was always there with his truck to help a friend move,” said one friend. “All the good memories in my life happened with you. I can’t quite fathom that those memories are all I have left.”

Pictures of Schroeder with friends, family and from throughout his life covered the front of the memorial service program. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

The memorial program described Leigh as a laid back, happy baby born in Regina on March 23, 1991. He grew up in Saskatchewan with his two brothers, enjoying frequent visits to his family farm and family camping trips to Cypress Hills. After receiving a diploma in Biblical Studies from Bethany College, and becoming a journeyman electrician, he decided to pursue emergency medical services and became a Primary Care Paramedic in 2018. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on his truck, maintained a gun collection and volunteered and served on the board at Camp Katepwa.

The program also included the words, “If We Never Meet Again This Side of Heaven” by Johnny Cash.

Soon we’ll come to the end of life’s journey

And perhaps we’ll never meet anymore

‘Til we gather in Heaven’s bright city

Far away on that beautiful shore If we never meet again this side of Heaven

As we struggle through this world and its strife

There’s another meeting place somewhere in Heaven

By the side of the river of life Where the roses bloom forever

And where separation comes no more

If we never meet again this side of Heaven

I will meet you on that beautiful shore All they say we shall by the river

Where no spurn clouds ever darken the sky

And they say we’ll be happy in Heaven

In that wonderful sweet by and by

If we never meet again this side of Heaven

As we struggle through this world and its strife

There’s another meeting place somewhere in Heaven

By the side of the river of life Where the roses bloom forever

And where separation comes no more

If we never meet again this side of Heaven

I will meet you on that beautiful shore