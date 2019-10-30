Memorial service planned for on-duty paramedic who died in Saskatchewan crash

Send this page to someone via email

A memorial service is being planned for a Saskatchewan paramedic died in a crash while responding to an EMS call this past weekend.

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) confirmed on Wednesday the deceased was Leigh Daniel Schroeder, 28, who was from the Meadow Lake EMS.

The fatal collision between a northbound ambulance and a southbound truck happened on Highway 155, south of Beauval at around 5 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to RCMP.

Schroeder, along with a teenage boy and a toddler from the truck, were all pronounced dead.

“The membership of the Association of Saskatchewan Paramedics offers our deepest sympathies and condolences to Gwendolyn and Rudy Schroeder, as well as Reid and Ryan; family, friends, and colleagues, for the loss of their son, brother, friend, and co-worker, paramedic Leigh Schroeder,” read a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“We also offer our sympathies to families of Kinzey Iron-Couillonneur and Jerome Coulineur who were also taken from this world too soon. We grieve and mourn at your side as we all begin our journey of healing together.”

The paramedic’s memorial service will take place at Living Hope Alliance Church in Regina at 2 p.m. on Nov. 3. There is a plan to live-stream the service.

As many people are expect, people can follow the Regina Paramedics with Heart on Facebook or the Paramedic Services Chiefs of Saskatchewan on Twitter for details about an alternate location in Regina to join others viewing the service, SHA said.

According to Schroeder’s obituary, he was settling into the community of Meadow Lake and called it home.

“Leigh died doing what he loved to do – serving others,” read his obituary on the website of Speers Funeral and Cremation Services.

“A devoted son, brother, and friend, he enjoyed camping … upgrading his Cummins Dodge, and gaming with his brothers and friends.”