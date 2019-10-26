Three dead in crash involving ambulance in northern Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Three people, including a paramedic, are dead after a vehicle crash near Beauval, Sask., about four hours north of Saskatoon, late Friday.

A spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Health Authority confirmed that a paramedic was killed and a SHA statement confirmed it was a Meadow Lake EMS ambulance involved.

Kelly Prime, president of the Paramedic Services Chiefs of Saskatchewan, a paramedic professional group, told Global News that three people died in a two-vehicle car crash.

“Our sympathies go out to the Meadow Lake paramedic team and to all the families of everyone lost,” he said.

Prime also told Global News that the Paramedic Services Chiefs and the SHA are working to continue to provide paramedic services in and around Meadow Lake.

The crash occurred on Highway 155 approximately 20 km south of Beauval on Friday evening, according to an RCMP statement. The north- and southbound lanes were closed at the time.

“Our hearts go out to these amazing teams of emergency services people who serve our communities,” said the local MP-elect and former mayor Meadow Lake Gary Vidal.

“In our a small community like Meadow Lake these people are often our friends and our neighbours as well, so these kinds of things really hit close to home. We’re going to have a lot of people touched and affected very personally in our community,” he said in a phone interview.