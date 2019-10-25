Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man killed in crash near Snow Lake, Man.

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 1:55 pm
Updated October 25, 2019 2:26 pm
A man died after his vehicle rolled near Snow Lake Thursday.
A man died after his vehicle rolled near Snow Lake Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Snow Lake Thursday.

RCMP say a vehicle driven by a 61-year-old man from Snow Lake was heading south on PR 392 when it hit the shoulder and rolled, about eight kilometres south of Snow Lake just before 7:30 p.m.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man killed in crash near Oakbank

A 52-year-old male passenger, also from Snow Lake, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Snow Lake RCMP, along with a forensic collision re-constructionist, continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement
Lives changed forever: The real-life impact of a non-life-threatening injury
Lives changed forever: The real-life impact of a non-life-threatening injury

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCrashFatal CrashRolloverSingle VehicleSnow Lake RCMP
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.