Man killed in crash near Snow Lake, Man.

A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Snow Lake Thursday.
RCMP say a vehicle driven by a 61-year-old man from Snow Lake was heading south on PR 392 when it hit the shoulder and rolled, about eight kilometres south of Snow Lake just before 7:30 p.m.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.
A 52-year-old male passenger, also from Snow Lake, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Snow Lake RCMP, along with a forensic collision re-constructionist, continue to investigate.
