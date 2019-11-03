Winnipeg realtor to walk 120 km in Sahara Desert for domestic violence shelters

Send this page to someone via email

Nicole Hacault, who has been stepping up to fight domestic violence for about a year now, is about to take it to a new level.

This month she’ll be heading to Morocco to walk more than 100 km through the Sahara Desert to raise money for domestic violence shelters.

“There’s three days where we are doing back-to-back 30 km a day of hiking. There’s sand dunes, river beds, rock, all kinds of terrain. There are some days that are lighter in walking but more difficult in terrain,” she said.

Hacault is one of several Royal LePage realtors taking part in the Sahara Desert challenge.

READ MORE: Domestic violence continues to be biggest reason why Winnipeg police are called

Across the country, realtors have already raised close to $1 million for the cause.

Story continues below advertisement

Hacault hopes to raise $10,000 online with 80 per cent of the money going to Willow Place — a Winnipeg-based shelter — while the rest of the money will go to shelters across the country.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize how many people are affected by domestic violence, and how many people have to escape, and how many are in that situation,” she said.

“It’s something that’s not talked about. There’s a lot of stigma around it and it’s an area that needs a lot more support.”

2:15 Winnipeg woman shares her experience living in a relationship with domestic violence Winnipeg woman shares her experience living in a relationship with domestic violence

November is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and it’s an issue experts say is often left in the shadows.

“It impacts many people regardless of their class in society, where they live in the city or province and it’s something we need to pay more attention to,” Willow Place executive director Marcie Wood said.

“Domestic violence and family violence is extremely prevalent, in Winnipeg in particular, but as well as across the province.” Tweet This

“The Winnipeg Police Service have shared stats over the past 17 years where domestic violence has been the largest call of service. That demonstrates how prevalent it is because we know there’s a significant number of individuals who don’t call the police for service as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Willow place provided service to over 900 women and children in their last fiscal year. They rely on third-party donations to operate their shelter and crisis hotline.