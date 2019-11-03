Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with assault after possible abduction in Vaughan, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2019 11:34 am
Updated November 3, 2019 11:50 am
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station.
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

VAUGHAN, Ont. – York Regional Police say they’ve charged a 24-year-old man after a possible abduction Saturday.

Police say they responded to reports of a man grabbing a female by the hair and throwing her into an Audi SUV in Vaughan.

Investigators found the victim and suspect when they spotted the car at a home in Markham.

READ MORE: 16-year-old boy in Markham charged after allegedly faking his own kidnapping

They say the victim had minor injuries.

Police say the pair knew each other.

The man is facing charges of assault and breach of court order in the incident.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeYork Regional Policevaughan crimeVaughan newsAbduction VaughanPossible abduction VaughanVaughan abductionVaughan assault
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.