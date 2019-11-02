Victim of Halloween homicide in Chilliwack was likely targeted, IHIT confirms

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a homicide in Chilliwack, and say the young man was likely targeted.

The body of 26-year-old Jordan Smyth was found near Cultus Lake in a gravel area close to Sleepy Hollow Road around 7 a.m. Friday morning.

On Saturday, Sgt. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Smith was known to police and had ties to the Chilliwack area.

“If you knew him, if you knew what he was doing Halloween night, or even the days leading up to Halloween night, all of that is important to us,” he said while asking for witnesses to come forward.

Jang wouldn’t comment on the nature of Smyth’s injuries, only saying they were “consistent with foul play.”

He said it’s too early to determine a motive or if the targeted attack was connected to the ongoing gang conflict throughout the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

While Jang said the investigation has “momentum,” he’s asking anyone who may have been in the area on Thursday night to talk to them.

“We admit that particular area near Cultus Lake isn’t a well-travelled area,” he said. “But we’re hoping, seeing as Thursday evening was Halloween night, that there were perhaps more people than usual out and about.”

Any drivers with dashcam footage who were travelling along Sleepy Hollow Road that night or early Friday morning are also being asked to pass that footage on to investigators.

Court records show Smyth has faced numerous criminal charges within the past year, along with several warrants for his arrest.

In April, Smyth was arrested in connection to a vehicle reported stolen in Abbotsford. Items found inside had been reported stolen across the Fraser Valley.

He was charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of break-in instrument, mischief under $5,000, and identity theft. He also faced charges of theft under $5,000 and driving with a suspended licence.

At the time RCMP announced those charges, they also said Smyth was originally from Sicamous.

Court records also show Smyth was charged with theft under $5,000 in November 2018.

Smyth’s family has been notified of his death, Jang said, and victim services are being provided.

“This is no way for a life to end,” Jang said. “It’s very tragic circumstances for Mr. Smyth, and our hearts go out to his family and friends.”

