Brendan Gallagher wins Molson Cup for the month of October

The Montreal Canadiens announced on saturday that the winner of the Molson Cup for the month of October is right winger Brendan Gallagher, beating out his teammates Jonathan Drouin and Joel Armia for the award.

Gallagher has been named first star three times (October 5 in Toronto, October 12 against St. Louis and October 30 in Arizona) and third star on two occasions (October 17 in Minnesota and October 26 against Toronto).

In October’s 13 games, the 27-year-old led the team with seven goals and five assists (tied with Drouin, in both cases).

The right winger also earned his 300th NHL career point on Oct. 20 against the Minnesota Wild and played his 500th NHL game on Oct. 30 against the Arizona Coyotes.

Gallagher will be honored for winning the Molson Cup before next Tuesday’s game against the Boston Bruins at the Bell Center.

