Iran unveils anti-American murals at former U.S. embassy, celebrating 1979 takeover

Iran has unveiled new murals painted on exterior walls of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran ahead of the 40th anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the embassy.

Among the paintings is a depiction of the Statue of Liberty with a cut-off arm and the shooting down of a U.S. drone, which is illustrated with bats flying out of it. They can be seen by drivers and pedestrians passing by.

An Iranian woman with her child walk past next to a new anti-US mural wall painting on the wall of the former US embassy in Tehran, Iran, 02 November 2019. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH A woman walks past next to a new anti-US mural wall painting on the wall of the former US embassy in Tehran, Iran, 02 November 2019. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH An Iranian worker cleans in front of the new anti-US mural wall painting on the wall of the former US embassy in Tehran, Iran, 02 November 2019. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH A woman walks past a satirical drawing of the Statue of Liberty after new anti-U.S. murals on the walls of former U.S. embassy unveiled in a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) An Iranian woman walks past next to a new anti-US mural wall painting on the wall of the former US embassy in Tehran, Iran, 02 November 2019. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief commander Hossein Salami speaks at the former US embassy during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 02 November 2019. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the U.S. Embassy takeover on Monday by staging a rally in front of the compound.

The embassy in downtown Tehran remains frozen in time since 1979, when revolutionary students took over the compound after Washington allowed ousted Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi to leave the country and travel to the U.S. for medical treatment.

